Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
notclass
This is a launch from notclass
See 2 previous launches
notclass
Turn YouTube videos into Courses w/AI
Visit
Upvote 67
Learn from AI curated courses tailored to your needs using free top-notch YouTube content.
Free
Launch tags:
Education
•
YouTube
•
Online Learning
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
notclass
Learn Anything for Free w/AI curated content
5 out of 5.0
Follow
67
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
notclass by
notclass
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Education
,
YouTube
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Marius Manolachi
. Featured on April 28th, 2025.
notclass
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on November 6th, 2024.