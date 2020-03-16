Discussion
Char D
@thebrehanubugg you amaze me. Best website ever created
Hi there! 👋 I was trying to write a story but I could not think of a single idea. And then I thought "Why not make a computer come up with a prompt for me?" 🤔 I spent a day (and a half) coding and (minimally) designing the site. Based on pre-determined sentence structures (such as "Once upon a time, a ___ said "___!" and lived happily ever after"), the program plugs in random words into the blanks based on the part-of-speech. 😎 I'm proud to introduce Notatio: a MadLib-like wacky story idea generator. I hope you enjoy it! If you have any questions or feedback feel free to comment! Peace, ✌️ Brehanu
