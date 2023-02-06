Products
Notary for iOS
Notary for iOS
Just write it down
Simple note-taking app that stores your notes on-device and uses top-of-the-line encryption to keep them as safe as possible.
Launched in
Writing
,
Notes
,
Privacy
by
Notary for iOS
OpnSouls
About this launch
Notary for iOS
Just write it down
Notary for iOS by
Notary for iOS
was hunted by
Albin Groen
in
Writing
,
Notes
,
Privacy
. Made by
Albin Groen
. Featured on February 7th, 2023.
Notary for iOS
is not rated yet. This is Notary for iOS's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
2
Day rank
#43
Week rank
#74
