Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. NoTab
NoTab

NoTab

Preview links in current page without new tabs
NoTab - Preview links on the current webpage, translate quickly, search quickly, and say goodbye to hundreds of tabs.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Chrome ExtensionsProductivityDeveloper Tools

Meet the team

NoTab gallery image
NoTab gallery image
NoTab gallery image
NoTab gallery image
NoTab gallery image
About this launch
NoTab
NoTab
Preview Links In Current Page Without New Tabs
64
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
NoTab by
NoTab
was hunted by
ZYi
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Developer Tools. Made by
ZYi
. Featured on April 22nd, 2025.
NoTab
is not rated yet. This is NoTab's first launch.