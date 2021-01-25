Not Depressing News 3.0

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Arman Ray Tav
Maker
Feedback welcome! https://ndn.canny.io/requests Patreon https://www.patreon.com/armatav 📖 I started working on this after seeing a bunch of super depressing news stories one day. I got the first prototype rolling in around 25 minutes and Product Hunt really liked it. The next version was sort of disappointing because I didn't know how to do the AI, so I ended up trying a bunch of complex scraping systems. In this version, I took the time to grow my AI skills and tuned a big pre-trained neural network to speak news with a couple hundred thousand news articles; and that's the neural network doing the analysis. ___ ❓ It's trained to stop; Emotional manipulation Shock content Politically charged things Polarizing content ...and a whole bunch more; it's now my de-facto morning news consumption system. (These are hand labeled trying to avoid any sort of bias and focusing solely on the value of the content) ___ 💵 There are no ads in this app, it would conflict with the intention of the app. Instead, I use a freemium model - users are given some amount of free usage per day, and for unlimited use it's $7.99/month or $1.99 per week. Users are paying for access to the filtration AI, and I want to make sure that the AI (and whoever trains it in the future, probably just me) stick to their principles. ___ Coming soon; 🤖 Android app: will be available on the Play Store 📰 Source selection: choose which news sources you want the filter to act on 🚩 Flagging: help train the AI by removing the articles that get through Feedback welcome! https://ndn.canny.io/requests
Share
Great idea. Waiting for the Android app.