Not Chess

A puzzling chess-like game

Wait, if this game is NOT chess, then what is it? It's a mind blowing puzzle game with some simple chess rules and a few special ingredients to make it fun and challenging for everyone!
George DupondUX designer
Interesting idea. Is it inspired by Netflix serie?
@george_dupond Thanks! Yes, after watching the series I decided to create a chess game.. but I ended up creating Not Chess 😅
Hey everyone, I am the solo maker of Not Chess! There are no ads, no in-app purchases! It's a puzzle game with some chess elements; when you take a piece, you become that piece and inherit its movement. The goal is to collect the coin. Hope you have a good time! Would love to hear your feedback.
