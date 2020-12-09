discussion
George DupondUX designer
Interesting idea. Is it inspired by Netflix serie?
@george_dupond Thanks! Yes, after watching the series I decided to create a chess game.. but I ended up creating Not Chess 😅
Hey everyone, I am the solo maker of Not Chess! There are no ads, no in-app purchases! It's a puzzle game with some chess elements; when you take a piece, you become that piece and inherit its movement. The goal is to collect the coin. Hope you have a good time! Would love to hear your feedback.