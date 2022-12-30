Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
nostr
Ranked #11 for today
nostr
a truly censorship-resistant alternative to Twitter
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Nostr is a protocol built using self-owned account/identities so that it enables us to create 'decentralized' social networks and even other types of solutions.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Twitter
,
Social Network
+1 by
nostr
About this launch
nostr
a truly censorship-resistant alternative to Twitter
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
nostr by
nostr
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Open Source
,
Twitter
,
Social Network
. Made by
fiatjaf
. Featured on December 30th, 2022.
nostr
is not rated yet. This is nostr's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#123
Report