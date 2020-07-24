  1. Home
Get email without any server, any smtp, any config, any code

With NoSmtp, you can receive email from any contact form you own
Works on Wordpress and on EVERY static website (on netlify for exemple)
Without any server, smtp, code, configuration
Pedro Crst
Easy setup, very useful, a must have
Nicolas Ruiz
Maker
Hello all. A few weeks ago, I was building two showcase sites. The first with wordpress and the second without (just html/css/js on netlify) And like everytime, my customers wanted a contact form. For the website on netlify, I was like, damn I need to get a server and configure a smtp only to send email to my customer from his website.... For the wordpress website, I have used ContactForm7 and EasySmtp to achieve this. But I needed gmail email/password from my customer ... Explaining why I needed these information... Everytime it's complicate and/or boring And I thought, really ? there are not easier thant all of that ? No. So I decided to build a NoSmtp. A wordpress plugin that send email without any configuration. Of course, I need at least email of my client, to send email to him and the website address. Ok it's now built and workind on production. Ok I solved the wordpress problem. Next. My NoSmtp can work with a simple ajax call. But I wanted something else, something that need no code, that anyone could use. So I built a Chrome Extension, where you can click on your inputs form (email/subject/ body something like that). The next step is just to include in your html head a simple js link. And it's working. The extension chrome and the javascript code is not ready to be in prod, but almost ! That's all. My NoSmtp through by Mailjet and a paid plan of course, to emails reach their destination ! So I create 3 plans. (Could be change, depending of your feedback) It's by quota et not by month. Free plan 10 emails for 1 website Medium plan : 100 emails until 5 websites Ultimate : 5 000 emails until 50 websites. I came here to have your feedbacks, what's do you think about that ? It's something useless, not interesting ? or something that could be help some person ? I made a demo for the wordpress plugin, that you can see here :
Another video will come for the chrome extension ^^ Thanks in advance :)
