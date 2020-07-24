Discussion
Pedro Crst
Easy setup, very useful, a must have
Maker
Hello all. A few weeks ago, I was building two showcase sites. The first with wordpress and the second without (just html/css/js on netlify) And like everytime, my customers wanted a contact form. For the website on netlify, I was like, damn I need to get a server and configure a smtp only to send email to my customer from his website.... For the wordpress website, I have used ContactForm7 and EasySmtp to achieve this. But I needed gmail email/password from my customer ... Explaining why I needed these information... Everytime it's complicate and/or boring And I thought, really ? there are not easier thant all of that ? No. So I decided to build a NoSmtp. A wordpress plugin that send email without any configuration. Of course, I need at least email of my client, to send email to him and the website address. Ok it's now built and workind on production. Ok I solved the wordpress problem. Next. My NoSmtp can work with a simple ajax call. But I wanted something else, something that need no code, that anyone could use. So I built a Chrome Extension, where you can click on your inputs form (email/subject/ body something like that). The next step is just to include in your html head a simple js link. And it's working. The extension chrome and the javascript code is not ready to be in prod, but almost ! That's all. My NoSmtp through by Mailjet and a paid plan of course, to emails reach their destination ! So I create 3 plans. (Could be change, depending of your feedback) It's by quota et not by month. Free plan 10 emails for 1 website Medium plan : 100 emails until 5 websites Ultimate : 5 000 emails until 50 websites. I came here to have your feedbacks, what's do you think about that ? It's something useless, not interesting ? or something that could be help some person ? I made a demo for the wordpress plugin, that you can see here : Another video will come for the chrome extension ^^ Thanks in advance :)
