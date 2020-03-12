Home
→
Noshi Food Paint
Noshi Food Paint
3 tubes of organic fruit puree to paint on your food
User Experience
1
Noshi Food Paint is a set of three tubes of different-colored organic fruit puree (red strawberry, yellow peach and blueberry) that kids - or their parents - can paint on their food and then eat. Kids LOVE it!
Featured
26 minutes ago
Discussion
No reviews yet
Noshi
Hunter
My kids were picky eaters so I invented something to get them interested in - and engaged with - their food. And it worked!
9h
