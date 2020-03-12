Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Noshi Food Paint

Noshi Food Paint

3 tubes of organic fruit puree to paint on your food

get it
Noshi Food Paint is a set of three tubes of different-colored organic fruit puree (red strawberry, yellow peach and blueberry) that kids - or their parents - can paint on their food and then eat. Kids LOVE it!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Noshi
Noshi
Hunter
My kids were picky eaters so I invented something to get them interested in - and engaged with - their food. And it worked!
UpvoteShare