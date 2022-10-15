Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Northstar Search
Ranked #18 for today
Northstar Search
Find your way across the web.
Visit
Upvote 1
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Find your way across the web with personalised autocomplete suggestions for all your favourite services and bookmarks right inside your address bar, synced across all your browsers seamlessly, without any extra installations!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
by
Northstar Search
HYCU Protégé for AWS
Ad
Free no-code, no-script backup for AWS
About this launch
Northstar Search
Find your way across the web.
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Northstar Search by
Northstar Search
was hunted by
Shubham Jain
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Shubham Jain
. Featured on October 16th, 2022.
Northstar Search
is not rated yet. This is Northstar Search's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#248
Report