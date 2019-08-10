Discussion
Dima Dewinn
Dearest Hunters, Meet Norm, an initiative to make sustainable furnishings with built-in tech to work and dwell better. Our first product is a solid-stone adjustable desk that follows your moves to get more done. It adjusts its height smoothly to match your pose, powers your devices with or without wires, and never wobbles again. We are spending a third of our lifespan working at the desk. Some are spending even more, and that dramatically affects the lifespan. Turns out that the desk itself is a very crucial thing, so we’ve put some effort to make a better one. Norm desk is made of warm to the touch acrylic stone and a stable aluminium alloy four-leg base, all fully recyclable. Tabletop has three universal power sockets, two USB-C ports, wireless charger for three devices, and inner sensors to analyse and improve your working behaviour. The height can be adjusted for sitting or standing pose, whatever works best for you. Everything you need to do the job is in its right place and is always within reach. This desk is for creative and tech professionals, like us. It was made for those who work to bring the good and make the difference. For the picky ones who doubt and question the common and do something about it. For thinkers and doers who admire the "No" for a chance to prove it wrong. Who practice more than preach, opposing the mediocre. For everyone with a cause to do their thing and get things done. For you all we have the new working tool to cut all the unnecessary from doing your magic. Model A stands for "adjustable" and model B for "basic", comes in two sizes, with the black or white tabletop. Pricing starts from $999 or $29/mo for 36 months. Pre-orders are open for you, get your desk and tell your friends about it! This is Norm — https://norm.store
it looks like now every major tech company will want some of these beauties 🤤
Wow! Looks very cool! Amazing desk I've been looking for years!
@eugenelorenc thanks, Eugene!
W A N T
@merdanchik you got it!
@jakecrump look at this!