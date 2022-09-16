Products
Home
Product
NordQR
NordQR
Create and manage digital menus with QR codes
Meet NordQR, the perfect solution for restaurants to have their digital menu up-to-date with the latest technology.
No downloads necessary. Edit and publish in seconds. One QR code for all your menus!
Web App
Design Tools
Productivity
NordQR
About this launch
NordQR
Create and manage digital menus with QR codes
NordQR by
NordQR
Gerard Tamarit
Web App
Design Tools
Productivity
Gerard Tamarit
Luis León García García
. Featured on September 17th, 2022.
NordQR
is not rated yet. This is NordQR's first launch.
