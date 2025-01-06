Launches
Nora
A Desktop Plant Robot Companion
Visit
Upvote 55
Nora is an AI-powered desktop plant robot designed to be your perfect workspace companion. Combining AI plant care, interactive pet-like behavior, and smart home features, Nora is not just a tool—it’s a living, breathing part of your desk ecosystem.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Robots
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Tech
Meet the team
About this launch
Nora by
Nora
was hunted by
Lee Jozen
in
Robots
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Lee Jozen
. Featured on January 7th, 2025.
Nora
is not rated yet. This is Nora's first launch.