Home
→
Product
→
nOps
Ranked #12 for today
nOps
Reduce your AWS costs by 50% on auto-pilot
Visit
Upvote 9
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Fully automated FinOps platform. Reduce your AWS costs by 50% without any engineering effort. We are the first Cloud Management platform that charges based on the fraction of the savings. Our incentives are aligned to optimize your AWS costs.
Launched in
Developer Tools
by
nOps
About this launch
nOps
Reduce your AWS costs by 50% on auto-pilot
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
nOps by
nOps
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Developer Tools
. Made by
JT Giri
. Featured on October 12th, 2022.
nOps
is not rated yet. This is nOps's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#101
