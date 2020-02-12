Discussion
Djamel GHARBI
Hello guys, we're open for any question about our product. We'll be happy to answer you
Hey Product Hunt !! Happy to bring NooxVision to help Marketing Officers gathering analytics globally across all their "brick & mortar" stores. Have 200 stores worldwide?! or just starting with one store? No problem, we give access to a unique dashboard summarizing your traffic: ✓ Footsteps heatmaps ✓ Visitors count per Age and Gender ✓ and more...
Future is now ! Great working
@misterlol Thank you !!
NooxVision is a unique project that leverage the latest AI technologies to retail stores. We use deep learning models to detect, track and classify human activity in stores. NooxVision covers applications from detection, counting, in-store behavior analysis, heatmap... and generate one detailed report for you. I would be happy to explain further how it works.
Great work! Totally agree that we lack some VISION within stores, but who is NOOX by the way ?! :p
@bryan_williart Ahahah NOOX is nobody and everybody at the same time. :)