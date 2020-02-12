Log In
NooxVision

Like Google Analytics, but for retail stores

NooxVision connects to any existing surveillance cameras to track retail stores traffic.
Powered by Ai, our solution opens endless possibilities for managers to analyze and react to customers' behavior.
Retail is dead, Long live retail | NooxVisionWhat we call in this article: retail, POS, physical store, store or brick-and-mortar boils down to the same thing that is a business with physical presence it can be a clothing store, a shopping center, a supermarket, a grocery store, hardware store, ect..
Djamel GHARBI
Hello guys, we're open for any question about our product. We'll be happy to answer you
Jona Rodrigues
Hey Product Hunt !! Happy to bring NooxVision to help Marketing Officers gathering analytics globally across all their "brick & mortar" stores. Have 200 stores worldwide?! or just starting with one store? No problem, we give access to a unique dashboard summarizing your traffic: ✓ Footsteps heatmaps ✓ Visitors count per Age and Gender ✓ and more...
Jerem Mrw Hlk
Future is now ! Great working
Jona Rodrigues
@misterlol Thank you !!
Amine H.
NooxVision is a unique project that leverage the latest AI technologies to retail stores. We use deep learning models to detect, track and classify human activity in stores. NooxVision covers applications from detection, counting, in-store behavior analysis, heatmap... and generate one detailed report for you. I would be happy to explain further how it works.
Bryan WILLIART
Great work! Totally agree that we lack some VISION within stores, but who is NOOX by the way ?! :p
Jona Rodrigues
@bryan_williart Ahahah NOOX is nobody and everybody at the same time. :)
