Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Noosphere
Noosphere
Get news direct from reporters you trust.
Visit
Upvote 81
Noosphere connects top journalists to consumers directly. The first direct-to-consumer news platform, designed by journalists for journalists, enabling you to pay for compelling news content without the corporate control of the old media industry.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
News
•
Social Media
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Noosphere
Get news direct from reporters you trust.
Follow
81
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Noosphere by
Noosphere
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
News
,
Social Media
. Featured on February 24th, 2025.
Noosphere
is not rated yet. This is Noosphere's first launch.