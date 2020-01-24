Discussion
Hey! At Hacker Noon, we do a lot of work on editing and curating before the publication of each tech story. Our editors mark only 7-10% of stories as top stories. Previously, people could see those stories atop the homepage but had no way to get only those stories delivered to their inbox. Now, only the best of the best tech stories on Hacker Noon can be automatically delivered to your inbox at noon everyday. Noonification! This functionality builds on what we’ve already built in RSS feeds by tag and integrates with Mailchimp. As our email strategy and functionality evolves, we’d love your input on how to improve this and provide more value for readers. Thanks for checking out the Noon Notification. As they say: once an hour every hour, it’s noon somewhere. Please subscribe here (http://noonification.com) for our best tech stories, and if interested in placing your brand atop this email, contact us here (https://sponsor.hackernoon.com) Cheers!
congrats everyone with launch @davidsmooke @itsnatashanel @ajpocus @duilen @stormfarrell @kientdao
