This is the latest launch from Noon
Noon Monthly & Weekly Reports

Noon Monthly & Weekly Reports

Empower workforce performance

Spot trends, celebrate strengths, and improve with monthly & weekly reports. Understand work dynamics, compare scores, and focus areas. Enhance teamwork and growth.
Launched in
Slack
Productivity
SaaS
 by
Noon
About this launch
Noon
Noon
Where your team builds a healthy relationship with work.
Noon Monthly & Weekly Reports by
Noon
was hunted by
Julia Bramer
in Slack, Productivity, SaaS. Made by
Saul Johnson
and
Hendrik-Jan Griffioen
. Featured on September 1st, 2023.
Noon
is rated 5/5 by 5 users. It first launched on June 1st, 2023.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#43
Week rank
#242