Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Noon
See Noon’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Noon Monthly & Weekly Reports
Noon Monthly & Weekly Reports
Empower workforce performance
Visit
Upvote 5
14-day free trial
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Spot trends, celebrate strengths, and improve with monthly & weekly reports. Understand work dynamics, compare scores, and focus areas. Enhance teamwork and growth.
Launched in
Slack
Productivity
SaaS
by
Noon
Spikes Studio
Ad
Instantly turn any long video into viral shorts
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Noon
Where your team builds a healthy relationship with work.
5
reviews
67
followers
Follow for updates
Noon Monthly & Weekly Reports by
Noon
was hunted by
Julia Bramer
in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
. Made by
Saul Johnson
and
Hendrik-Jan Griffioen
. Featured on September 1st, 2023.
Noon
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on June 1st, 2023.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#43
Week rank
#242
Report