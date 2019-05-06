Noom’s proven psychology-based approach identifies your deep-rooted thoughts and triggers, and builds a custom game plan to help you form healthy habits, faster.
Around the web
Heath coaching app Noom will expand its product team after raising $58M led by SequoiaHealth coaching app developer Noom announced today that it has raised $58 million led by Sequoia Capital. Other participants include Aglaé Ventures, the tech investment arm of French holding company Groupe Arnault, WhatsApp co-founder and former CEO Jan Koum, DoorDash co-founder and CEO Tony Xu, Os...
TechCrunch
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Emanuele Ricci@stermi · I get excited about bleeding edge tech
I'm curious to know from which service/db they take those foods/nutrients
Upvote (1)Share·
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Woah Noom just secured $58 million 😲
Upvote Share·