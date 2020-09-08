  1. Home
Noodl 2.1

Visual node base react builder (with & without code)

Noodl is a a low-code to no-code platform, built to empower developers and designers to significantly accelerate the development of web-based technologies and provide a workflow that better supports delivering great user experiences.
Where we're going with NoodlThe Noodl team is spinning out a new company dedicated to the growth, impact, and development of Noodl as a full-fledged low-code platform that will be the best way to go from your designs to MVP to deployed, scalable applications.
discussion
Vlad Korobov
Hunter
I believe that the future of digital creation is no in no code or just code. The approach proven by Unreal Engine (Unity also has that) is low-code and easy switch/integrate into the real code. So I like how Noodl takes that place with a tool for a web platform prototypes/interactions/apps creation. Just take a look at easy tutorial http://docs.noodl.net/#/video-le... This is probably the easiest into to web dev. All designers should check this out. There is a Sketch integration.
E.b. Rosner
Wow! Looks amazing.
Sujith PSFounding engineer @Workomo
Looks promising @vlad_korobov
