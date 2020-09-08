discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Vlad Korobov
Hunter
I believe that the future of digital creation is no in no code or just code. The approach proven by Unreal Engine (Unity also has that) is low-code and easy switch/integrate into the real code. So I like how Noodl takes that place with a tool for a web platform prototypes/interactions/apps creation. Just take a look at easy tutorial http://docs.noodl.net/#/video-le... This is probably the easiest into to web dev. All designers should check this out. There is a Sketch integration.
UpvoteShare
Wow! Looks amazing.
UpvoteShare
Looks promising @vlad_korobov
UpvoteShare