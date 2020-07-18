Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Anders Bech Mellson
Maker
Hey ProductHunt, Anders from NoNotify here! I was looking for a way to turn on, do not disturb while using specific apps on my mac. But I couldn't find any existing solution. So I built NoNotify! NoNotify is a menubar app for your mac, 10.15+. It lets you pick the applications where you need to focus and turns on do not disturb when using these apps. Simple to use and very helpful in staying focused throughout the day. Download a free 7-day trial, if you like it use the code PRODUCTHUNT to get a 20% discount. I am excited to hear your thoughts and look forward to your feedback!
UpvoteShare