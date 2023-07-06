Products
Nonna MarIA
Nonna MarIA
The first digital Italian Grandma
Free
Nonna MarIA is the first digital Italian Grandma in the world. Living in the Al.ta Cucina app, a social for food lovers, she's ready to help you with any issues you have while cooking, wine pairings, recipes and creative ideas! 👵
Launched in
Android
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
+1 by
Nonna MarIA
About this launch
Nonna MarIA
The first digital Italian Grandma
Nonna MarIA by
Nonna MarIA
was hunted by
Edoardo Rainoldi
in
Android
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Edoardo Rainoldi
. Featured on July 7th, 2023.
Nonna MarIA
is not rated yet. This is Nonna MarIA's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
