Home
→
Product
→
NoNext for YouTube
NoNext for YouTube
Removes the Next button from the YouTube video player
Free
NoNext Chrome extension will remove the Next button from the YouTube video player eliminating the risk of accidental Next button clicks and ensuring a seamless viewing experience.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
YouTube
,
Edge Extensions
by
NoNext for YouTube
About this launch
NoNext for YouTube
Removes the Next button from the YouTube video player.
0
reviews
1
follower
NoNext for YouTube by
NoNext for YouTube
was hunted by
Hashnimo
in
Chrome Extensions
,
YouTube
,
Edge Extensions
. Made by
Hashnimo
. Featured on March 23rd, 2023.
NoNext for YouTube
is not rated yet. This is NoNext for YouTube's first launch.
