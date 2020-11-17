discussion
Abhash Kumar
Hunter
Head of Marketing at Springworks
Hello Product Hunters! 👋 My colleague, Pawan, has created an Airtable and now this website (https://noncoders.club/) that has a curated library of tools and resources for non-coders to inspire non-tech professionals and entrepreneurs to start building stuff on their own. I'm a huge proponent of no-code and I am glad that there's now this central repository of resources. ✌🏽 Do check it out and reach out to Pawan on Twitter (twitter.com/prepawan) for more suggestions and ideas. 🙏🏻
