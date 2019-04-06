NomadSpace is a free app that helps helps nomads and remote workers discover the best workspaces around the world.
Ed BeecroftMaker@edward_beecroft · iOS Engineer
Howdy hunters! As digital nomads and remote workers 🤓, we got tired of trawling sub-par websites to find our next workspaces. We built NomadSpace to bring together what matters to us when looking for a new space: * Upfront prices in your local currency 💵 * Powerful search filters 🎯 * Handy reviews by verified users 🌟 * Fresh, accurate data 🌱 * Quality over quantity 💎 What's coming soon? A map view of your workspace search results, workspace-specifics such as internet speed tests, written reviews (not just star ratings), country-level statistics & data, breakdown of trending workspaces, and offering free day passes with workspace partners. We’re adding new spaces every day; though it’s a big world out there and quality is our top priority. Platforms: iOS-only. Android & Web coming later this year. Contact: reach us below, or at team@nomadspace.io. Excited to be sharing it with you - and thanks for your time! 🙏
