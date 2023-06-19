Get app
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Nomadgem
Nomadgem

Nomadgem

Find new places and enjoy vanlife

Free
Traveling with your camper has never been easy, scan the map around you or search anywhere to find more than 200k Spots in nature and off-road, Camping, Rest and Motorhome areas, Parking, Services and activities nearby. Try it now 👉 nomadgem.com
Launched in
Global Nomad
Travel
Nature & Outdoors
 +1 by
Nomadgem
html.to.design 2.0
html.to.design 2.0
Ad
Convert any website into fully editable Figma designs

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thank you for checking out this new launch - I would like to know your first impression about Nomadgem. Is the purpose of the app clear? Do you have some suggestion about future features for Camper-RV travellers?"

Nomadgem
The makers of Nomadgem
About this launch
Nomadgem
NomadgemFind new places and enjoy vanlife.
0
reviews
26
followers
Nomadgem by
Nomadgem
was hunted by
Danilo Mongelli
in Global Nomad, Travel, Nature & Outdoors. Made by
Danilo Mongelli
. Featured on June 20th, 2023.
Nomadgem
is not rated yet. This is Nomadgem's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-