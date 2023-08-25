Products
Home
→
Product
→
Nomadbnb
Nomadbnb
Alerts for Airbnb
Tired of checking Airbnb for your upcoming weekend trip, bachelor party or month-long stay as a nomad? We got you! Just browse Airbnb as you normally would. Then copy your URL into Nomadbnb and you'll be notified daily with new listings
Launched in
Global Nomad
Travel
Vacation
by
Nomadbnb
About this launch
Nomadbnb
Alerts for Airbnb
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
Nomadbnb by
Nomadbnb
was hunted by
Jay Re
in
Global Nomad
,
Travel
,
Vacation
. Made by
Jay Re
. Featured on August 26th, 2023.
Nomadbnb
is not rated yet. This is Nomadbnb's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
