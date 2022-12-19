Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Nomadable
Nomadable
Find cafes & coworking spaces with high-speed WiFi
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Nomadable is a search engine for cafes, coworking spaces where you can work/study from. Pros: 🗺 Easy-to-use map UI 🔍 Various search filter 🌐 Wifi speed data 🪙 Point system for contributors
Launched in
Global Nomad
,
Maps
,
Remote Work
by
Nomadable
Pipedrive
Ad
Visual CRM platform designed to help grow your business.
About this launch
Nomadable
Find cafes & coworking spaces with high-speed WiFi
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Nomadable by
Nomadable
was hunted by
Yuya Uzu
in
Global Nomad
,
Maps
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Yuya Uzu
. Featured on December 21st, 2022.
Nomadable
is not rated yet. This is Nomadable's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#107
Report