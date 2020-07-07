Log In
An app where travellers can compare over 9000 cities.

Nomad Travel Tools is an app where travellers and digital nomads can discover, compare and chat about over 9000 cities.   It gives users a dashboard overview of comparative data for 2 cities of their choice, helping them to decide the next travel destination.
Candice Land
This is a flippen awsome product. My days as a digital nomad trying to decide on a convenient location has just become A LOT easier. Where has Nomad Travel Tools been all my life!
Oliver Boyers
Maker
@candice_land Thanks Candice. I hope it helps. Feel free to suggest any other features you would like to see in the future or any suggestions that you think would make the app better. :-)
Daniel Hocutt
I have needed this so many times in the past. This will clearly help me plan my future travels!
Oliver Boyers
Maker
@daniel_hocutt thanks Dan! Let me know any other features that you would find helpful. :-)
Oliver Boyers
Maker
Howzit 👋🇿🇦 I'm Ollie and I'm the maker of Nomad Travel Tools. 😅 I travel regularly as a digital nomad. Before I decide to go anywhere, I need to research a few things such as: 💰 - Can I afford it? ⚡ - Is the internet fast enough? 🌐 - Do my work hours overlap the 2 different timezones? 💬 - What are other people saying about my potential destination? So I created a web app that answers these questions and compares 📊 the answers to your home city (or any other city) to help you understand them better because not everyone thinks in dollars 🤑. I think that community input before deciding on a destination is very important as data doesn't always cover the intricacies and nuances specific to a place. So my users have the option to post ✍️, chat 💬, and upvote 🗳️ relevant things contributed by the community. Its free to create a profile on Nomad Travel Tools and you can start exploring 🗺️ and sharing too! I hope it helps your future travels! 🔥🗺️
