Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Candice Land
This is a flippen awsome product. My days as a digital nomad trying to decide on a convenient location has just become A LOT easier. Where has Nomad Travel Tools been all my life!
Upvote (1)Share
@candice_land Thanks Candice. I hope it helps. Feel free to suggest any other features you would like to see in the future or any suggestions that you think would make the app better. :-)
UpvoteShare
I have needed this so many times in the past. This will clearly help me plan my future travels!
Upvote (1)Share
@daniel_hocutt thanks Dan! Let me know any other features that you would find helpful. :-)
UpvoteShare
Howzit 👋🇿🇦 I'm Ollie and I'm the maker of Nomad Travel Tools. 😅 I travel regularly as a digital nomad. Before I decide to go anywhere, I need to research a few things such as: 💰 - Can I afford it? ⚡ - Is the internet fast enough? 🌐 - Do my work hours overlap the 2 different timezones? 💬 - What are other people saying about my potential destination? So I created a web app that answers these questions and compares 📊 the answers to your home city (or any other city) to help you understand them better because not everyone thinks in dollars 🤑. I think that community input before deciding on a destination is very important as data doesn't always cover the intricacies and nuances specific to a place. So my users have the option to post ✍️, chat 💬, and upvote 🗳️ relevant things contributed by the community. Its free to create a profile on Nomad Travel Tools and you can start exploring 🗺️ and sharing too! I hope it helps your future travels! 🔥🗺️
Upvote (1)Share