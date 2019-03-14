Log InSign up
Nomad Text

Get SMS anywhere while traveling.

Hello fellow nomads!
I've been traveling the world for a while now and I always had the same problem: getting verified on websites via SMS.
That's why I built Nomad Text, a simple website where you can rent a phone number and get the SMS in your email.
Helpful
  • Andy Lee
    Andy Lee
    Pros: 

    You can get phone numbers in the world!

    Cons: 

    Hardly any!

    I hope someday Korean govt allow to sell phone numbers on this nomad text!

    Andy Lee has used this product for one day.
Hello everybody! As the description says, while traveling I found myself many times trying to get verified on websites or apps via SMS, sometimes I did not have access to the SIM card I used before nor had mobile data. That's why I built Nomad Text, an easy way of renting a phone number and get SMS directly to my email so I don't have to worry about SMS verifications anymore while traveling. I hope you find it useful! N.
Think it’s absolutely good for digital nomads, it’s great that you don’t need to download a separate native app to text like all those other services and that you can just check your text in the browser itself.
