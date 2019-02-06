Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → NOMAD Rugged Cases

NOMAD Rugged Cases

Minimalist case combining sleek design and sturdy protection

get it

Built with a high-grade polycarbonate body, bonded to a raised TPE bumper on the edge, Rugged Case provides protection for your screen and prevents damage from drops at all angles.

• Horween leather from the USA

• Develops a rugged patina

• Thin construction

• 6ft drop protection

• Compatible with wireless charging

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Chris Messina
Chris Messina
Makers
Chuck Melber Jr.
Chuck Melber Jr.
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Hovo Evans@hovo_evans · tech geek and trendy stuff lover
aesthetically pleasing ^_^
Upvote ·
AjayC
AjayC@hulldown · The cavalry man
Owned the case for a while for my XR. The case although is excellent quality and well made but it has absolutely no lip around the screen. I thought it was my screen protector but even I removed it, it was barely there. Wouldn't trust it even a bit with a face down fall.
Upvote (1)·