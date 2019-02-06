NOMAD Rugged Cases

Built with a high-grade polycarbonate body, bonded to a raised TPE bumper on the edge, Rugged Case provides protection for your screen and prevents damage from drops at all angles.
• Horween leather from the USA
• Develops a rugged patina
• Thin construction
• 6ft drop protection
• Compatible with wireless charging
Reviews
Discussion
Makers
Hovo Evans@hovo_evans · tech geek and trendy stuff lover
aesthetically pleasing ^_^
AjayC@hulldown · The cavalry man
Owned the case for a while for my XR. The case although is excellent quality and well made but it has absolutely no lip around the screen. I thought it was my screen protector but even I removed it, it was barely there. Wouldn't trust it even a bit with a face down fall.
