Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Nomad Radar 1.0
Nomad Radar 1.0
Spot digital nomads nearby, connect & find business partners
Android
iPhone
+ 5
#5 Product of the Day
Today
It's a map-based community platform for Digital Nomads, showing you other nomads nearby as well events and coworking cafes. You also can find and connect with other nomads by searching certain skills.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
💬
Be the first to comment
Send