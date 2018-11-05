Nomad Meet is daily email introductions newsteller of different Digital Nomads. Every day I send an introduction of 1 person to all subscribers.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
💥
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Cool idea, @sevazhidkov. Suggestion: Daily introductions is a lot. I would consider weekly or give users and option. Also, maybe this should be geo-targeted based on areas the person is living in or traveling to. Thoughts?
Upvote (2)Share·
Seva ZhidkovMaker@sevazhidkov
@rrhoover definitely! Just added a subscription for a weekly digest of introductions to the website: nomadmeet.me/ I believe that at the bigger scale geo-targeting would be a great feature, but some of the connections can work totally remote: jobs employer or consulting clients, just to name a few.
Upvote (1)Share·
Seva ZhidkovMaker@sevazhidkov
Hey! It's tough to make new connections if you're based not in the SV or even not in the US. Over the weekend I made a simple email-first (👋 @rrhoover) product: each day I'll send an introduction of 1 person to all mailing list. That person can look for a job, travel buddies or new clients, it's all good. If you want to introduce yourself in Nomad Meet, comment here (it's better) or drop me a letter at submit+producthunt@nomadmeet.me.
Upvote Share·