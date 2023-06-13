Products
Home
→
Product
→
Nomad Groups
Nomad Groups
Find digital nomad groups chats around the world
Landed on a new city and don't know the local group chats for passing digital nomads? Open up Nomad Groups and find group chats & communities for digital nomads and expats in your city.
Launched in
Messaging
Global Nomad
Travel
by
Nomad Groups
About this launch
Nomad Groups
Find Digital Nomad groups chats around the world
Nomad Groups by
Nomad Groups
was hunted by
Diogo Matos
in
Messaging
,
Global Nomad
,
Travel
. Made by
Diogo Matos
and
Martin Macek
. Featured on June 14th, 2023.
Nomad Groups
is not rated yet. This is Nomad Groups's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
