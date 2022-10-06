Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Nolibox Creator
Ranked #4 for today
Nolibox Creator
AI magics meet Infinite draw board
Visit
Upvote 61
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
This is an open source, online, FREE project that integrates recent AI magics (e.g. Stable Diffusion) into an infinite draw board (like Figma).
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
Nolibox Creator
Intercom for Startups
Ad
Get started with Intercom for Customer Support with 95% off
About this launch
Nolibox Creator
AI magics meets Infinite draw board
0
reviews
209
followers
Follow for updates
Nolibox Creator by
Nolibox Creator
was hunted by
carefree0910
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
carefree0910
. Featured on October 11th, 2022.
Nolibox Creator
is not rated yet. This is Nolibox Creator's first launch.
Upvotes
61
Comments
15
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#17
Report