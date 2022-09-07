Products
Nokkel
Unlock your property dreams
Nokkel is a data-rich platform that connects interested buyers with UK property owners through a direct communication channel. It also enables owners to take control of their data and make more of their home.
Launched in
Android
,
iOS
,
Home
by
Nokkel
About this launch
Nokkel
Unlock your property potential
Nokkel by
Nokkel
was hunted by
Angel Vuchev
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Home
. Made by
Angel Vuchev
and
Curtis Huang
Featured on September 8th, 2022.
Nokkel
is not rated yet. This is Nokkel's first launch.
