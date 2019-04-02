Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Nokia X71

Nokia X71

Nokia's newest phone bundled with a 48 megapixel camera 📸

get it
With the full-screen design of the finishing touch, the front lens and the screen are perfectly combined in a precise process, so that the full screen no longer has a missing corner
Around the web
Nokia X71 with 48-megapixel camera and hole-punch display launched by HMDFollowing in the footsteps of the Honor View 20 and Huawei Nova 4, HMD Global is introducing a Nokia-branded device with a 48-megapixel camera and a hole-punch display. The new Nokia X71 is built around a Snapdragon 660 processor running Android 9 Pie, which is accompanied by 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, a 3,500mAh battery, and a triple-camera system on the rear with Zeiss-certified lenses.
The Verge
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Ohhhh more hole punch cameras being adopted! Have my fingers crossed the next iPhone will. @lanre_akinyemi compared to the s10?
Upvote ·
Lanre Akinyemi
Lanre AkinyemiPro@lanre_akinyemi
@aaronoleary Samsung makes most of these screens anyway so the hole punch is the future!
Upvote ·