Nokia X71 with 48-megapixel camera and hole-punch display launched by HMD

Following in the footsteps of the Honor View 20 and Huawei Nova 4, HMD Global is introducing a Nokia-branded device with a 48-megapixel camera and a hole-punch display. The new Nokia X71 is built around a Snapdragon 660 processor running Android 9 Pie, which is accompanied by 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, a 3,500mAh battery, and a triple-camera system on the rear with Zeiss-certified lenses.