With the full-screen design of the finishing touch, the front lens and the screen are perfectly combined in a precise process, so that the full screen no longer has a missing corner
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Ohhhh more hole punch cameras being adopted! Have my fingers crossed the next iPhone will. @lanre_akinyemi compared to the s10?
Upvote Share·
Lanre AkinyemiPro@lanre_akinyemi
@aaronoleary Samsung makes most of these screens anyway so the hole punch is the future!
Upvote Share·