HMD brings the Nokia 2720 flip phone back from the dead | TheINQUIRER BERLIN: HMD GLOBAL has resurrected yet another classic phone, and this time it's the turn of the Nokia 2720. We've already seen new versions of the Nokia 3310 and the 8110, and at IFA on Thursday HMD showed off a modern-day version of Nokia's answer to the Motorola Razr: the 2720.