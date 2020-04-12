Discussion
Akshay Surve
While the world is battling with the COVID-19 situation, quite a few folks have been forced to work from home to maintain social distancing. In all honesty, it's been a very lonely and rather silent affair. NoisyLoop is for folks who are missing a bit of urban chaos in this life - open office setups, coffee shops, commuting in traffic and busy marketplaces. Pick a setting and let it play in a loop in the background. P.S: I don't recommend the use of headphones - use a laptop or ambient speakers and set the volume just loud enough to fill up the silence :)
@ak47surve Congrats, cool idea
Personally I love "Railway Station - India" - the _chaiii chai chaiiiii_ 👏 This is such a neat idea - hearing the world's noises while staying at home!
