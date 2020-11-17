  1. Home
  2.  → Noisy

Noisy

Live song generation powered by deep neural nets

Generate and listen to music on the fly with friends on Discord. Simply supply a genre, and Noisy will compose music until you are done with it. Every song is unique. No song will be played twice. Powered by OpenAI's Musenet neural network.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment