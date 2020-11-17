Deals
Noisy
Live song generation powered by deep neural nets
Music
Artificial Intell...
Generate and listen to music on the fly with friends on Discord. Simply supply a genre, and Noisy will compose music until you are done with it. Every song is unique. No song will be played twice. Powered by OpenAI's Musenet neural network.
