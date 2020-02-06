Discussion
Hey Product Hunt, it's Stefano from Noisli. We are excited to introduce Noisli 3.0, a complete redesign and rebuild of our Web app which provides a cleaner and better user interface and some great new features. Some highlights: * New UI * Introduction of Pro and Business plan * 12 new sounds * 7 new curated Playlists * More space to save your favorite sound combinations * Shuffle and Oscillation * Advanced Timer Features and Stats * Word and Character counter We’re very happy that something we have been working so long and hard on, can finally be shared with everybody. We hope you’ll love it!
I'd really like to try this, because it seems really cool, but I can't register... Keeps giving me 504 errors.
@vjekoskarica yes, unfortunately we are experiencing some problems.. but we are on it, bear with us 🙏
@stefanomerlo No problem. Good luck! I'll check it out later for sure.
