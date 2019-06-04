Are you a frequent traveler? Do you like photography? NoFilter shows you the best photo locations around the world so you can discover all the amazing corners of the places you visit. No more “I was there but never saw that”. No more missing out.
Broda NoelMaker
Hi PH! This is Noel from NoFilter, a small team of 2: 1 frontend-mobile developer (me) and 1 UX/UI designer (@danimanzotti) Why did we start working on this? We have both experienced the same situation before: scrolling down boringly through our social media feed until reaching an amazing picture that made us stop and wonder “wait, where the hell is that?”, and this has happened with pictures from distant places that we have visited as with pictures from our own city. “How come I have never seen that before?” “Where is that exactly?”. The features: - A map with 1.500+ spots around the world (we are adding ~100 every week) - Collections in which to save the spots you love and plan future trips - A way to keep a log of your travels by marking spots as visited - The ability to propose new spots by uploading your own photos - To follow and be followed by other users The PROS: - Quality content ensured through a detailed curation process - Exact GPS location of all the spots - Free - Available both for Android and iOS The CONS: - Spots quantity: even though we have over 1.500 photo spots published, we still have many countries nearly empty. This is in part due to the curation process, that slows down the publishing time, but don’t worry, there are more than 10k photos on the way - Translations: currently the app is only translated to a few languages, with some translation errors. Slowly, we are fixing those errors and working on other translations. If you have any thoughts, please write a comment below. Feedback is what helps us make things better!
