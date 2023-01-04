Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
NoFeedback
NoFeedback
Collect user feedbacks in Notion, inspired by Notion Forms
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
NoFeedback is a free notion form widget to collect user feedback, open-source, deploy and hosted on Vercel, inspired by Notion Forms.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Open Source
,
GitHub
+1 by
NoFeedback
1Password for Business
Ad
Easily manage and share passwords with your team
About this launch
NoFeedback
Collect user feedbacks in Notion, inspired by Notion Forms.
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
NoFeedback by
NoFeedback
was hunted by
2nthony
in
Productivity
,
Open Source
,
GitHub
. Made by
2nthony
. Featured on January 4th, 2023.
NoFeedback
is not rated yet. This is NoFeedback's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#33
Week rank
#95
Report