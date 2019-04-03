Log InSign up
Nofanity

Nofanity removes swear words from YouTube videos

Nofanity is a desktop application that censors swear words in YouTube videos. It was created in order to make YouTube content more family-friendly and help people avoid exposure to objectionable language.
'I Want To Help, Not Hurt People': Teen Builds App To Filter Out Profanity On YouTubeCEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) - It started with a wish: that YouTube was G-rated to protect the innocence of its youngest viewers. "There's a lot of great content out there, but a lot of that content has swear words in them, and a lot of parents don't want their kids to be exposed to objectionable language," says 16-year-old Roman Scott of Cedar Hill.
CBS Dallas / Fort WorthAnnie Potasznik
Roman Scott
Roman Scott
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Really cool idea here. Profanity .I feel has become a go to way of getting laughs on youtube by creators, which can be annoying to rightfully concerned parents
