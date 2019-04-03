'I Want To Help, Not Hurt People': Teen Builds App To Filter Out Profanity On YouTube

CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) - It started with a wish: that YouTube was G-rated to protect the innocence of its youngest viewers. "There's a lot of great content out there, but a lot of that content has swear words in them, and a lot of parents don't want their kids to be exposed to objectionable language," says 16-year-old Roman Scott of Cedar Hill.