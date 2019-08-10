Log InSign up
NOFAME

Probably the world's most unique T-shirt brand

NOFAME is a T-shirt brand with rules that are as simple as bizarre: Get a T-shirt with a random person on it, and another random person gets a T-shirt with you on it. With every shirt being unique, you will never see anyone wearing the same shirt!
Simon Rahm
Hey PH Community! I am very proud to finally launch my monthly project from July. It’s an idea I had a long time ago, and finally had the guts to create it. It was a new step to go from website/design projects to creating a Fashion brand, and I learned a lot while doing so. I really hope some of you like the idea, and I am curious about your feedback!
Tudor Baidoc
Am I the only one that first has read "NOFAP"?
Simon Rahm
Simon Rahm
@baidoct The brain sees what it wants to see ;)
