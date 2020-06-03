Discussion
KONARK GOYAL
Prakhar as a blogger I am looking forward to Nodestory as a mode of opening up my audience to a more immersive experience.
Thanks @konark_goyal! Glad that you liked it. Nodestory can work as a good platform for bringing in traffic to your original blog and giving your readers a new way to experience your write-ups as visual stories.
This is a great launch.I am loving the app, features like animations,adding point of interests are cool👌. I am starting my blog so definitely I am going to use this platform 😊😊.
Thanks @pranjaltiwari111! We are waiting for you to start your blog and use Nodestory for creating visual stories. :)
Hello everyone! 👋 I’m very excited to share Nodestory with the ProductHunt community. 🚀 Thanks to @kevin for hunting Nodestory. 🙏 Here’s why we are building it and what we are offering: As smartphones became our primary device and its cameras improved each year, social apps and platforms made the creation of content much easier, accessible and consumable on small screens, hooking us into their feeds. As a result, story format became a huge hit with the whole world and has now become even more engaging than the traditional feeds. There’s no denying that the format is highly engaging, but most of it is filled with ads, cluttered, low-quality and ephemeral. We believe that this format is going to stay here for long and has not yet reached its peak potential, which would be to bring in the ultimate essence and potential of storytelling for people to experience it and incentivizing creators to create and share in this format. We believe that storytellers deserve better tools and incentives, and that’s why we are building Nodestory. App’s features: - Clean, minimal, ad-free experience - Image and Video library - Pointers to highlight points of interests - Variety of fonts - Smooth image and text animations - Rich sound and music library - Story auto save as draft and story preview - Variety of story genres possible - Share the story as a link or embed anywhere on the web We hope that Nodestory will help and inspire you to watch and create amazing stories. If you have some product feedback to share, please fill out a short survey: https://forms.gle/AHKU9WAyQdMW22yi6 Thanks 😊
As per my view, If all goes well then nodestory can be a revolution for the travellers ....I am looking forward to share my political views via nodestory...keep going .