Oleg Kontsograda
MakerNodeify founder and Web enthusiast
I've lost count of how many times I've worked for a business or corporation and the corporate website had an expired SSL certificate. Not only is this detrimental to business, but it also puts the brand and integrity of trust with clients of the website at risk. We created this application to help prevent this from happening, and in doing so we wanted it to be simple so that any small business owner can monitor their website without needing a full IT team to do it for them. It's as simple as registering for an account, adding your website(s) to your domains list, and setting up the notification group (if multiple people need to be alerted, we have the option for that as well). Then the service consistently checks your websites to make sure they are secure, and alerts if any issues are found, when a certificate is updated/modified, and when a certificate's expiration date is coming up. We're hoping to solve this issue for any web masters, domain owners, website enthusiasts, and business owners that don't want to see another client complain about "Your website says it's unsecure!"
