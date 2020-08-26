discussion
Samuli Pehkonen
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has changed how we engage with each other, possibly for good. It’s left us desperately short on ways to meet new people and connect. That’s the problem we’re addressing with our new product Node by Slush. Today we are launching a curated community that connects startups with investors, partners, and mentors. It enables you to raise funding, grow your business, and learn from the best. 100% online, throughout the fall. The community members are able to find each other through a people and startup directory, connect via direct messages and contribute to the community through a social feed, and forums. In addition, we host monthly community events for the members including mentoring sessions, workshops, and keynotes featuring the brightest startup minds including Daniel Ek (Spotify), Mathilde Collin (Front), Casey Winters (Eventbrite), and Brad Bao (Lime). If you have any questions about the product, feel free to post them below and our teams will get back to you!
