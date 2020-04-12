Discussion
Jamie Carr
Maker
Hey Product Hunt, I’m Jamie. The maker behind Nod. First of all, thanks to @kevin for sharing this with the community! I built this little extension to help my team at HomeHero better communicate in larger meetings, where most of the participants were muted. Like many, we found ourselves adjusting to working remotely, and Nod was built to help us replicate some of the things that we missed in our face-to-face meetings. I first posted this on the chrome store just two weeks ago, and since then, the tool has reached close to a million users. While it has found itself inside teams at Netflix, Pinterest and the NY Times, many of the 900,000+ users have been schools, universities and other educators who have been forced into a new world of online learning. It’s been awesome to see the response to my little extension from the education community who are doing some pretty fantastic work right now, and I can’t wait to hear what the PH community think. I hope that, if nothing else, this can help out a few of you who are currently adjusting to this new world we have found ourselves in, and look forward to hearing what you think! All the best from the UK and stay safe. ✌️
Amazing extension that makes running and participating in remote meetings so much easier!
Maker
@pinkinthesink Thanks Arjan, glad it could help!
