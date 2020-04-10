Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Gonçalo Henriques
Maker
NoCodery 2.0 grows from the feedback of our users. Quickly after launching, we understood that our users wanted more than just an aggregation of job offers. That's why we made our profiles to solve two problems: 1. The need to have multiple accounts in multiple job platforms. 2. To give the ability for nocoders to show off their skills. Besides that, we had a lot of people contacting us on social media looking for tutorials for no-code tools. That's why we've added a tutorial aggregator where you can find search and find the best places for no-code tutorials.
UpvoteShare